CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.19.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 8,345,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.