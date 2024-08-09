Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $16,898,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000.
Shares of GEV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.62. 697,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,124. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
