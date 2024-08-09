Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $16,898,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.62. 697,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,124. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

