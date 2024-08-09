Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.21. 1,266,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

