Cwm LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.