Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1,356.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,293 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 808,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 553,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 14,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,801. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

