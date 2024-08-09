Cwm LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ROP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $523.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,218. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.31 and its 200-day moving average is $545.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

