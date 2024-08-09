Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

ROST traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.69. 204,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

