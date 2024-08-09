Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 465,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,187. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

