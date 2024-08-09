Cwm LLC Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,848 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 217,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

