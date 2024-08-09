CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. 158,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,991. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

