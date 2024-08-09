CX Institutional Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.41% of SpartanNash worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 281,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 47,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.27. 6,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,043. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $653.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

