CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 62.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

RJF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 301,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,020. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.