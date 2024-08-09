CX Institutional Has $2.48 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CX Institutional grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.