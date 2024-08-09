CX Institutional Has $3.21 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $296.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

