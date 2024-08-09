CX Institutional Has $3.46 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $346.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

