CX Institutional Invests $242,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IYC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. 17,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

