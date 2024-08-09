CX Institutional Invests $46,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,293,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,799,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.