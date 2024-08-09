CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,713,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 1,287,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,529. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

