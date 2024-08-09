Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

