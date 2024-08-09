Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Cytek Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 621,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

