DA Davidson Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

