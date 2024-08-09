DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

