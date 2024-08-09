Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 9,488 shares.The stock last traded at $408.00 and had previously closed at $413.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.65. The firm has a market cap of $587.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

