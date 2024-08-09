Dale Martin Knecht Sells 20,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. CWM LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.