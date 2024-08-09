Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 1,120,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,433. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.