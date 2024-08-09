DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-10.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Trading Up 0.8 %

DVA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. 289,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 70.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.