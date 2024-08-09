Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Daxor Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

