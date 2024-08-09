Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Shares Up 10%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 286,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 179,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

