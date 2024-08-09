Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of DH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 668,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,266. The firm has a market cap of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

