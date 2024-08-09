Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFY. CIBC cut shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Definity Financial stock opened at C$49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$50.23.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.920143 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.