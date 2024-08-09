Degen (DEGEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.02 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00440413 USD and is up 31.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $21,099,787.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

