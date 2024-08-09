Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $90.92. Approximately 3,149,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,169,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

