Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PET. Barclays upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.