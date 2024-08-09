Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $113.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.57.

Shares of BWXT opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

