Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 497,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,641. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,577,951. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

