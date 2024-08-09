Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Purchases $41,074.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE DBD traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.