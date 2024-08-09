DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 3.3% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $113.51 million and $6.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,271.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.00570233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00099165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00254317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00068886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,179,993,817 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

