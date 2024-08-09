DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 3.3% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $113.51 million and $6.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,271.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.00570233 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009598 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00099165 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00031925 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00254317 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035802 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00068886 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,179,993,817 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
