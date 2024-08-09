Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

DIN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 669,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

