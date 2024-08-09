Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.
