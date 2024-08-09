Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRON. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

IRON stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.57. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

