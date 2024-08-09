Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.18

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

