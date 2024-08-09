Don Robert Acquires 2,300 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($30.57) per share, for a total transaction of £55,016 ($70,307.99).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($30.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Keywords Studios plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,101 ($14.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,498 ($31.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,307.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,762.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.71) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

