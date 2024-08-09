Donnie Upshaw Sells 3,199 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.48. 302,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,519. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $377.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 4,651.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

