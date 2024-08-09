DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,260. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

