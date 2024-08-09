DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

