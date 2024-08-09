Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

