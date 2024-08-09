Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 13,999,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,505,949. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

