Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.38. 696,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.71.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.