Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.82.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 6,775,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 111,398 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

