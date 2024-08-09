DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,060. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

