DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,060. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
